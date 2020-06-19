Queer Eye hosts dish out self-care advice in Fab Friday series

The Fab 5 — Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan — are sharing tips to help you live your best life.

Queer Eye type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality

This post was produced in partnership with Netflix, but Netflix did not have editorial approval.

Sure, a new season of Queer Eye just premiered on Netflix, with the Fab 5 working their magic in Philadelphia. But Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan's work isn't done there.

In a new video series (also part of the Netflix's FYSEE TV) called "Fab Friday," the Emmy-winning show's hosts are taking turns serving up self-care advice each Friday, offering some tips and motivation to help make your own lives a little better.

Karamo, Queer Eye's culture host, kicks things off with three tips for better interpersonal relationships, "and a better relationship with yourself," he says in the video, above. Tackle one issue at a time, he says, rather than convoluting conversations with multiple problems. Being an active listener is also crucial, as is creating a boundary word for when you need to hit pause and process your emotions during a conversation.

"This is not an easy journey to have great interpersonal relationships — if it was we'd all be perfect friends and in perfect relationships," he explains. "But it takes work because it's challenging. But with these tips you'll get there."

Watch the video above for more, and be sure to check back over the next few weeks for a new Fab Friday self-care masterclass.

Related content: