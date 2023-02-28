Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Perfect Match season 1 finale.

Netflix's all-star dating series Perfect Match, featuring contestants who failed to find their soulmates on shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, has reached its dramatic end. The season 1 finale, hosted by the streamer's official love sage Nick Lachey ("obviously"), saw five coupled-up reality star pairs vying to be named the perfect match, but only after getting grilled by all the scorned lovers they left behind.

Ultimately, one couple's love was voted as the most likely to last, while a different couple's journey led to an actual marriage proposal. Below, we break down which singles ended up together and who won.

Izzy and Bartise

Bartise Bowden, who swore he was ready for marriage on Love Is Blind season 3 before dumping his bride-to-be at the altar, proved once more that he may not actually be up for commitment. After flip-flopping his way through Perfect Match partners, Bartise chose to land with fun-loving Too Hot to Handle season 3 star Izzy Fairthorne as his final match — this was after previously matching with and abruptly ditching her. Bartise called this a "reconnection" while his most recently scorned ex-match Abbey Humphreys called it "sociopathic."

Considering the couple's final day date was also their first official date, and he lives in Dallas while she is based 4,600 miles away in Manchester, England, it seemed pretty clear to all involved that Izzy and Bartise were not endgame. Thankfully, they also recognized that.

"I think if one of us said that we were the perfect match, I don't think it'd be real," the refreshingly honest Izzy answered when Lachey gave them the chance to convince the group otherwise.

LC and Nick

The "Big Nick Energy" was more like Big Friend Energy for Lauren "LC" Chamblin, who left Love Is Blind season 1 unmatched, and Nick Uhlenhuth, who once catfished as a ghost hunter on The Circle season 3. The pair seemed flirty and revealed they slid into each other's DMs before the show, but didn't have much time to bond in person before they matched up on the finale. LC admitted to being nervous around Nick on their date, naming his arms and teeth among the qualities that interested her most.

Like Izzy and Bartise, Nick and LC essentially took themselves out of the running by telling Lachey it would be "kind of ridiculous" to call each other the one at this point.

Which brings us to the actual contenders...

Chloe and Shayne

Chloe Vietch, a model who appeared on both Too Hot to Handle season 1 and The Circle season 2, and Shayne Jansen, a jilted groom from the second season of Love Is Blind, fell hard for each other on Perfect Match, and spent a lot of their time together packing on the PDA. The lovebirds were thrown for a loop when Chloe's ex-boyfriend and Circle castmate Mitchell Eason entered the game and the British beauty decided to give him another shot before admitting she was too hot to handle his virgin status. She reconnected with Shayne and the touchy-feely couple seemed solid until he had an explosive tantrum remembering that the whole Mitchell thing reminded him of being left at the altar. They worked it out and were dropping L-bombs all over. They even ended their final date with Chloe grossly commanding Shayne, "Now put a baby in me."

During the group deliberation, Chloe and Shayne argued that their brief uncoupling only made them stronger. "I'm not buying it," announced Mitchell, after revealing he had lost his voice and was now speaking in a throaty grunt that made him sound so much like Shayne that it was unclear if he was just doing a full-on impression, especially when he called himself and Shayne "very similar people."

Chloe countered that there were plenty of differences between Mitchell and Shayne, like the fact that her abstinent ex wanted her to "wait eight to 15 years for marriage to have sex."

Lachey made his third attempt to find a couple who seemed like they actually wanted to win this thing, asking if they'd found their perfect match. "Abso-bloody-lutely," Chloe answered. With an off-the-charts physical connection and improved communication, the pair did seem pretty well matched, but fell short of being the victors.

Kariselle and Joey

Kariselle Snow, the horny panda from Sexy Beasts season 1, had actually dated The Circle season 1 winner Joey Sasso before entering Perfect Match, but they broke up over his commitment issues. Those issues seemed resolved this time around as the pair coupled up the first night and stuck together the whole time, even after Kariselle shared a kiss with Chase Demoor when forced to go on a date. Joey went from asking Kariselle to be his night one match, to his girlfriend, and, finally, his fiancé when he got down on one knee to propose during their final date. She gave him an enthusiastic yes, and was thrilled to learn that he had asked her father's permission first, which Joey clearly knew she would desire.

When the pair announced at the deliberation that they were now engaged, everyone cheered wildly, with some saying they saw this coming. Even Chase, who was hellbent on being the show's villain, was in their corner.

So, after all that, Joey and Kariselle definitely ended up being named the show's "perfect match," right? Shockingly, no. Lachey announced that the vote was "incredibly close between two couples, literally decided by one single vote." And the winners of an all-expenses-paid one-week vacation for anywhere they wanted to go in the world — basically a perfect honeymoon for a newly engaged couple — ended up going to...

Georgia and Dom

After Kariselle and Joey declared their undying love for each other, the group decided that the show's one true pair was actually Georgia Hassarati, the bubbly British Too Hot to Handle season 3 star, and Dom Gabriel, who ended his too-brief run on The Mole locked in a car. Dom nearly left the competition earlier when his first perfect match, the highly sought-after Francesca Farago, broke his heart. Georgia convinced him to stay and explore their potential connection, which also helped her escape her own confusing situation with Chase. And the rest is now history.

"To be honest, I feel like I already won the night Georgia chose me," rom-com Dom told the group. "She's like my other half, she completes me."

Despite — and maybe even thanks to — Chase, who showed up to the finale wearing all black and what appeared to be a sword necklace, making a desperate attempt to "call bullshit" on their love story, Georgia and Dom were named the show's one perfect match, which seemed to even surprise them.

"I genuinely thought it was going to Kariselle," Georgia confessed.

Perfect Match is streaming now on Netflix.

