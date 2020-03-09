Netflix's Lost in Space to end with season 3

Image zoom Netflix

Netflix is pulling the plug on Lost in Space, but not before giving the sci-fi drama a third season.

The streamer announced Monday the reboot would end with a final round that will likely air next year.

Showrunner Zack Estrin claimed in a statement that this was always the plan.

"From the beginning, we've always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy," Estrin said. "A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It's also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission -- it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith... and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead."

Estrin also signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to create new series.

Lost in Space, starring Toby Stephens, Molly Parker, and Parker Posey, premiered in 2018 to mixed reviews, then returned in December for a second round that critics considered a stronger season. Season 3 will likely premiere sometime in 2021.

