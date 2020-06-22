Watch the cast reunite for EW's Around the Table discussion about making the series.

The Kulinas live to fight another day.

EW can exclusively announce that nearly three years after its cancellation, Kingdom is headed to Netflix on July 1. Created by Byron Balasco, the drama, which is set in the world of mixed martial arts, aired for three seasons (and a total of 40 episodes) on DirecTV from 2014 to 2017. It stars Frank Grillo as Alvey Kulina, a former MMA fighter, gym owner and father. Jonathan Tucker and Nick Jonas play his sons, with Matt Lauria, Kiele Sanchez, Joanna Going, Paul Walter Hauser, and Mac Brandt rounding out the cast.

The underdog series was a critical darling but struggled to find a platform that would allow it to reach more viewers. (The seasons only recently hit iTunes.) But now, Netflix will mark the series’ streaming debut.

The news comes about two months after Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn tweeted about the show, calling Kingdom one of the “10 most underrated, binge-worthy shows of the 2000s.”

To celebrate the news, EW reunited the show's cast and creator for an Around the Table discussion about what it was like to make the show, their favorite moments, and more. Watch the discussion in full above.

