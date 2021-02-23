Netflix gives Jupiter's Legacy series starring Josh Duhamel a May premiere with first teaser

We still don't have an official first look at Jupiter's Legacy, Netflix's upcoming live-action superhero series starring Josh Duhamel, despite the best efforts of paparazzi swarming the production in late 2019. But one might soon be on the way because we now have an official premiere date.

Netflix released the first teaser for the eight-episode show on Tuesday, and while it doesn't have much in the way of footage, it revealed the first season is dropping on the streaming platform May 7.

"One day you're gonna be stronger than anyone else in the world," Duhamel says in the words of Sheldon Sampson, the alias of the superhero known as the Utopian. "Every evil you can imagine is gonna rise up against mankind, but not for justice, for vengeance, and you're gonna be the future."

Jupiter's Legacy is an adaptation of the comics of the same name from Mark Millar, who executive produces the show. It's about The Union, the first generation of superheroes who've been active since the 1930s with the Utopian as the leader. But as they get older, they're forced to look to their super-powered children to continue their legacy, which isn't an easy thing to live up to, given the parents' prestigious reputations and their exacting personal standards.

Leslie Bibb plays Sheldon's wife, Grace Sampson/Lady Liberty; Ben Daniels plays Sheldon's brother, Walter Sampson/Brain-Wave; Elena Kampouris plays his daughter, Chloe; Andrew Horton plays his son, Brandon; Mike Wade plays Fitz Small, another member of The Union; and Matt Lanter plays George Hutchence, a former member who has since become a supervillain.

Netflix acquired Millar's Millarworld publishing imprint in 2017. Aside from releasing the Magic Order comics, the company is also adapting some of his titles.