Michael Cera, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Brie Larson, and many, many more are set to return for the new project from original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Empty your pee bar and cue up your Sex Bob-Omb playlist 'cause a new Scott Pilgrim series is coming to Netflix.

Thirteen years after the release of Edgar Wright's live-action film adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Bryan Lee O'Malley's beloved graphic novel series is now becoming an anime series — with the original cast reprising their roles.

The original cast of 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' is reuniting for a new anime series The original cast of 'Scott Pilgrim vs. the World' is reuniting for a new anime series | Credit: Netflix

"Luckily, the Scott Pilgrim cast became a close-knit family and friendships were forged for life," Wright told Tudum. "There — to this day — is still a group email with the entire cast on it, that's been going since 2010. I was happy to be able to reach out to everyone with the news that we had finally come up with a way to continue the adventure. Seeing (and hearing) everyone come back to their roles has been a true pleasure."

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World was a box office Bob-Omb when it hit theaters, but has since become a cult favorite. When EW spoke to Wright and the cast for an oral history to mark the film's 10-year anniversary in 2020, the director teased, "There's some plans — and there's nothing official yet — but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way." Now, those plans are reality.

O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners on the series, which will be animated by Science SARU, the same studio behind Netflix anime series like Devilman Crybaby and Japan Sinks: 2020. Abel Gongora from Science SARU will direct the series, and Anamanaguchi will provide original songs after composing the soundtrack to the 2010 Scott Pilgrim vs. the World video game.

Wright wrote on Twitter that O'Malley, Grabinski, and Science SARU's plan for the anime "doesn't just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it."

The series doesn't have a release date, or even an official title, but fingers crossed it'll be here soon to make you think about death and get sad and stuff.

