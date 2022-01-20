Netflix is bringing back Iron Chef in a 'supersized' way

Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is taking a "supersized approach" to the beloved, trailblazing culinary competition format.

Allez! Cuisine! An Iron Chef reboot is a go on Netflix.

Slated for later this year, the official title of the project is Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Taking a "supersized approach" to the beloved, trailblazing culinary competition format where ambitious cheftestants come and challenge one member of the show's roster of restaurant industry titans, Quest for an Iron Legend brings in both old and new elements of the long-running franchise.

IRON CHEF: NEW YORK BATTLE Credit: Everett Collection

Five new Iron Chefs will still compete against their challengers, trying to endure grueling creative culinary challenges in a reimagined Kitchen Stadium. The most successful competitor though will return for one more grand finale battle against the greats for a chance to be deemed the first-ever "Iron Legend."

The show is produced by Keller Productions, in association with 3 Ball Productions, with director Eytan Keller and showrunner Daniel Calin serving as executive producers with Ross Weintraub.

Based on Fuji Television Network's Iron Chef format, which was first imported to the U.S., then got its own American spin-off that lasted 13 years on Food Network, the Netflix reboot will run for eight episodes.

Casting for the host and five new Iron Chefs is yet to be announced.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.