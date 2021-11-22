From creator and showrunner Shonda Rhimes (Grey's Anatomy, Bridgerton ), the series is based on the New York article , "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler (who also serves as a producer on the show) about the Russian-born German convicted of fraud.

Starring Julia Garner (Ozark) as Anna Delvey, Inventing Anna tells the story of the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts and money of New York's most prominent socialites, from the point of view of the journalist (played by Anna Chlumsky) investigating her story. As the reporter unravels Anna's tale, the pair form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as the conwoman awaits trial and the journalist races to find the truth. From the looks of the teaser trailer, the writer isn't the only one who wants to figure out who the heck Anna Delvey really is.