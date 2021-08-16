Inside Job makes conspiracy theories a reality: See a first look at the animated comedy

From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan). Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she's seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father Rand (Christian Slater) and her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she's been dreaming about.