Inside Job makes conspiracy theories a reality: See a first look at the animated comedy
Voice cast of Netflix show includes Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, and Clark Duke.
Netflix's new adult animated comedy Inside Job follows a dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world's conspiracies.
From convoluted coverups to secret societies to masked orgy etiquette, navigating office culture at Cognito Inc. can be tricky, especially for anti-social tech genius Reagan Ridley (Lizzy Caplan). Even in a workplace filled with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she's seen as the odd one out for believing the world could be a better place. Reagan thinks she can make a difference, if only she could manage her unhinged, manifesto-writing father Rand (Christian Slater) and her irresponsible coworkers, and finally snag the promotion she's been dreaming about.
The show's voice cast also includes Clark Duke, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell, and Brett Gelman, who plays a psychic subterranean mushroom creature from a hive mind deep within Hollow Earth. But of course! Inside Job is created by Shion Takeuchi and executive-produced by Alex Hirsch.
EW can exclusively announce that Inside Job will premiere on Netflix Oct. 22. See first look images from the show above and below.
Related content:
- Inside Job makes conspiracy theories a reality: See a first look at the animated comedy
- Hannah Waddingham and Lena Headey look back on their traumatic Game of Thrones 'wineboarding' scene
- Free Guy director confirms how Disney-Fox merger changed film's ending and that marvelous cameo
- See new The Masked Singer season 6 characters in action in exclusive promo
Comments