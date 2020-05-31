As protests over the death of George Floyd continued into Sunday morning across the United States, media companies took to social media in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Starz, more take stand against racism after death of George Floyd

As protests over the death of George Floyd continued into Sunday morning across the United States, media companies took to social media in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Floyd, an African American man, was killed at the hand of police in Minnesota on May 25, leading to a wave of protests in cities throughout the country.

Among the platforms taking a stand is YouTube, which has not only expressed a firm stance against racism and violence but has also pledged a large donation to help elicit change.

"We stand in solidarity against racism and violence," their Twitter post, shared on Friday, reads. "When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We’re pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice."

Netflix kept the momentum going on Saturday with their show of solidarity with the Black community.

"To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter. We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators, and talent to speak up," the statement from Netflix said.

Hulu also shared a message of support on social media.

"We support Black lives. Today, and every day," their Twitter post reads. "You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you."

Amazon Prime released its own message of support, “Together we stand with the Black community — colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers — and all allies in the fight against racism and injustice.”

Starz added, “We cannot stand silent while our Black communities under the weight of violence, discrimination and injustice. Color of Change and the NAACP are among the organizations taking the lead in the fight for racial justice in America. We support them in their mission and you can too.”

Other companies showing their support include HBO, Viacom, Pop TV, Quibi, and more.