Netflix hit Lupin sets return date

Viewers of the French crime series will have to wait a few more months to find out the resolution to that cliffhanger.

The first five episodes of Lupin, Netflix's breakout French hit, may have ended on a huge cliffhanger, but now fans will know about how long they'll have to wait for the resolution. The streaming service announced on Thursday that "Part 2" of Lupin will arrive this summer.

Lupin stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a man who takes inspiration from the fictional gentleman thief Arsène Lupin to commit a high-level robbery in order to get revenge on Hubert Pellegrini, the rich and powerful man who drove Diop's Senegalese immigrant father to suicide by framing him for a crime he didn't commit.

Part 2 of Lupin will consist of an additional five episodes. Episodes 6 and 7 will be directed by Ludovic Bernard, while episodes 8, 9, and 10 will be directed by Hugo Gélin. Check out the cool teaser art below.

Image zoom Credit: Netflix