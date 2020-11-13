Christmas is coming to the Netflix kitchens. To celebrate the holiday season, the streaming service is bringing you specials of a couple of your favorite baking shows: The Great British Bake Off and Sugar Rush.

The Bake Off tent is welcoming back some favorite contestants from seasons past and some Derry Girls! The cast (minus Louisa Harland) of the genius comedy — Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin), Nicola Coughlan (Clare), Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Michelle), Siobhan McSweeney (Sister Michael), and Dylan Llewellyn (James, a.k.a. the wee English fella) — will be trading their Catholic school uniforms (or nun's habit) for aprons as they whip up New Year's-inspired bakes and compete for the coveted title of star baker. After the fiasco at Fionnula's flat, we are slightly concerned they'll burn the tent down.

If that news isn't sweet enough for you, on the Sugar Rush front, it's the most stressful time of the year! Over six Christmas-themed episodes, guest judges — including Abigail Breslin, Chris Bosh, Valerie Gordon, Jordin Sparks, Adam Rippon, and Sasha Pieterse— will help decide which teams should walk away with the $10,000 prize. Happy holidays indeed!

Sugar Rush drops Nov. 27, while the Bake Off special arrives Dec. 4. Watch the trailers above.

