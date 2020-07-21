Eva Longoria strips down to cheerleader uniform in Netflix's comedy crossover exclusive clip

If Eva Longoria ever decides to retire from acting, she can always try out cheerleading!

EW has your exclusive sneak peek at Netflix's upcoming Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — a mega four-episode event featuring series including Mr. Iglesias, Family Reunion, The Big Show Show, and Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — that features Longoria stripping down to reveal a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform. And she looks perfectly ready to hit the field along with the rest of the squad — she came prepared to play! Check out the exclusive clip above now to see the jaw-dropping moment.

Worlds will collide in the new comedy special featuring familiar faces, surprise cameos, and stories of spirited competition from the four different Netflix comedy series as they guest star on one another's show for 30 minutes of laughs and games. According to the official description, "it's all fun and games when they share the screen for some friendly competition."

Longoria will guest star on Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love along with Family Reunion's Tia Mowry and Anthony Alabi while Paulina Chavez and Jencarlos Canela of Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love will appear on Family Reunion. Meanwhile, Gabriel Iglesias of Mr. Iglesias will appear on The Big Show Show, and Paul "the Big Show" Wight will appear on Mr. Iglesias.

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event debuts August 10 on Netflix.