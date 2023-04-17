The Ultimatum: Queer Love features five new couples and new host JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

Netflix drops first look at new Ultimatum featuring queer couples

Netflix is issuing a new Ultimatum.

The streamer debuted a trailer Sunday night teasing the newest entry into its reality dating show universe, this time featuring all LGBTQ couples.

And from the looks of it, The Ultimatum: Queer Love has all the relationship drama you've come to expect from the "social experiment" experts. Watch here:

The Ultimatum: Queer Love features five new couples, made up of women and non-binary people, where one partner is ready for marriage and the other may have doubts.

Enter the titular ultimatum — and the drama.

"I don't even want to say her name anymore," one contestant announces. "She's like Voldemort to me."

Each couple will have eight weeks to find their way through the commitment crossroads, but they may not come out the other side together. They'll be sharing close quarters with the other eight participants who may be better potential partners than the one they're with.

Freedom or stability? Kids or dogs? These make-or-break romantic decisions will all happen under the cheerful gaze of Sweet Magnolias star JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who picks up the hosting baton from Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On ringleaders Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: Joanna Garcia attends the Cedars-Sinai and Sports Spectacular's 34th Annual Gala at The Compound on July 15, 2019 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) Joanna Garcia Swisher | Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

The stakes seem to be just as high this season, with one contestant declaring, "Either I leave here engaged or we're done."

Which will it be? We'll find out when The Ultimatum: Queer Love debuts on May 24.

