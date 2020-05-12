Netflix is adapting new Elena Ferrante book before it's even out

The book would've been out in the U.S. by June if it weren't for the coronavirus.

The latest novel from world-renowned Italian author Elena Ferrante still isn't out yet in the U.S. but Netflix has some bella notizia to share, regardless. The streaming service and Fandango are adapting The Lying Life of Adults into a Netflix original series.

The novel tells of the character Giovanna and her transition from childhood to adolescence in 1990s Naples, Italy. "A girl in search of her true reflection in a divided Naples: the Naples of the heights, which assumes a mask of refinement, and the Naples of the depths, a place of excess and vulgarity," a description for the show reads. "Adrift, she vacillates between these two cities, falling into one then climbing back to the other." Italian singer Emma Marrone narrates a video announcement, released Tuesday.

EW exclusively debuted the book cover for The Lying Life of Adults, which would've hit physical and virtual book shelves in June if it weren't for the coronavirus pandemic. The literary work was published in Italy last November through Edizioni E/O , but the U.S. release was delayed until this Sep. 1.

Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend already inspired an HBO series, which was renewed for a third season this year after the second season premiered in February. Oscar winner Olivia Colman is also set to star opposite Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson, and Peter Sarsgaard in a film adaptation of the author's 2006 novel The Lost Daughter from director Maggie Gyllenhaal.

