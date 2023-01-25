Netflix denies reports of 'serious injury' on set of Squid Game competition series

"We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures," the streamer says.

Netflix is denying reports that contestants sustained serious injuries amidst freezing temperatures on set of the Squid Game competition reality series.

The streamer and Studio Lambert and The Garden, the companies co-producing the series, said claims of injury on the outdoor U.K. set put forth by The Sun are false. "We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures," Netflix and co. told EW in a joint statement. "While it was very cold on set — and participants were prepared for that — any claims of serious injury are untrue."

The British tabloid reported Tuesday that weather conditions that plunged below zero led to at least one contestant being "stretchered off" while others suffered frostbite. A source claimed that a game of Red Light, Green Light, filmed at a former air force base near Bedford in England, led to tears, though the nature of the injuries weren't specified.

Netflix greenlit the competition series, titled Squid Game: The Challenge, last summer. Modeled after the hit South Korean series, The Challenge will follow over 400 real life players as they compete in a series of games inspired by the award-winning show (plus some surprise new additions) for a $4.56 million reward. Yes, really.

Brandon Riegg, Netflix's VP of unscripted and documentary series, said fans are in for a "fascinating and unpredictable journey."

"Squid Game took the world by storm with director Hwang [Dong-Hyuk]'s captivating story and iconic imagery," Riegg said. "We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

A second season of the series was confirmed last year alongside the introduction of a new deadly character: Cheol-su, boyfriend of Young-hee. "The man in the suit with ddakji might be back," Hwang teased. "Join us once more for a whole new round."

