Netflix sets Cyberpunk 2077 anime series based on game for 2022

Netflix is syncing up with the futuristic techno world of Cyberpunk 2077, the upcoming video game release, for a brand-new anime series.

Word about the project broke during a Thursday afternoon livestream event for the game, which was recently bumped from its previously September debut. The TV series, titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, will be set in the same world as 2077 and serve as a tie-in piece.

Cyberpunk 2077, now scheduled to drop this Nov. 19, is set in the world of Night City, a mecha obsessed with tech body modifications. Keanu Reeves recorded a character performance for the title.

The story for Edgerunners, told across 10 episodes, follows "a street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future," an official description reads. "Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner—a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

"Wherever there are nerds, there's gonna be anime fans," Saya Elder, a Japan-based producer on the show, says in a preview video. "When we began this project, we were certain that we didn't want to make a recreation of the game," she adds. "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a standalone story set in the same universe. The stage is still Night City, but everything else is totally new: new characters, new story."

Anime director Hiroyuki Imaishi (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill, Promare) will helm the series, which is scheduled for a 2022 premiere on Netflix. Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka are writing the adapted screenplay.

This is the latest move to expand Netflix's original anime offerings, as the streaming platform continues to digitally house popular titles. The company is also developing an anime film based on The Witcher, and continues to expand the world of Castlevania.

