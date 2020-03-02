Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, more set for Netflix's first comedy festival

Netflix thinks it's pretty funny.

On Monday, the streaming service announced that its comedy brand, Netflix Is A Joke, is throwing a week-long funny festival in late April in Los Angeles. Netflix Is A Joke Fest will feature live stand-up shows, special event and activations with Netflix comedians and artists from all over, with a lineup that includes Ali Wong, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, Jamie Foxx, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Kevin Hart, Martin Lawrence, Sebastian Maniscalco, and the cast of Schitt’s Creek. The fest will also include Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration with headliners Alan Carr, Hannah Gadsby, Margaret Cho, Rosie O'Donnell, Sandra Bernhard, Wanda Sykes, and more.

Netflix Is A Joke Fest kicks off April 27 and ends May 3 with a closing night inaugural edition of The Hall, a hall of fame honoring the greats of stand-up comedy. Chappelle, Hart, Rock and more will pay homage to and induct comedy legends George Carlin, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers, and Robin Williams. The Hall will have a physical home in a newly-designed wing of the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York and will be taped at The Ace Theater in Downtown L.A. for streaming on Netflix later in May.

Per Netflix, 11 of the shows performed at the festival (including Stand Out and The Hall) will be recorded and will be made available on the streaming platform at a later date. Highlights will also be available on Netflix Is A Joke’s SiriusXM channel and on Netflix Is A Joke social platforms.

Tickets for all events across the festival go on sale to the general public beginning Friday at NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

Image zoom Netflix

Related: