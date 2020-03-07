What happens when you have national championship winning cheerleaders watch iconic cheer routines on Netflix? You get a lot of judgment!

Three stars from Netflix's hit reality docuseries Cheer sat down to watch cheers from pop culture, and thankfully there's video evidence of what happened next. Breakout favorites Jerry, Morgan, and La'Darius watched moments from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Going for Gold, Glee, Bring It On, and Riverdale, and they definitely had some THOUGHTS.

"These motions! They're just going through the motions, they're tired," Jerry says while the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina perform a cheer routine. "Everything's just a little bit off." At least La'Darius likes the big pom poms and the one toe touch basket.

Next came two different cheer performances from Going for Gold. "I'm mad because they don't even look like they're competing," La'Darius says, "she look way too relaxed," while Morgan keeps shouting, "Lift it higher!" at a girl raising her leg (not high enough, clearly).

But just wait until the Cheer stars see the Glee "cheerleading" performance on stilts, though. "These are not cheerleaders!" Jerry says with a laugh. Check out their hilarious reactions at the video above now, and for more accurate cheerleading, check out the first season of Cheer on Netflix.

