Cheer season 2 to cover fallout from Jerry Harris' sexual misconduct allegations

Watch the first trailer for the Netflix series' second season, coming to the streaming service Jan. 12.

Netflix is finally getting ready to Cheer again.

The streamer's Emmy-winning sports docuseries will return with new episodes two full years after its debut, after a turbulent 24 months that saw a pandemic sweep the globe and one of the series' stars indicted on child pornography charges.

Cheer Season 2 Netflix's second season of 'Cheer' covers fallout from members sexual misconduct allegations. | Credit: Netflix

The trailer for Cheer season 2 hints at the fallout from Harris' indictment and its impact on his teammates at Navarro College, with coach Monica Aldama seen saying, "I can't even process it right now."

The season will continue to follow Navarro's Bulldogs Cheer Team as they also struggle with the effect of their newfound stardom and COVID's impact on the 2020 cheer season, while also broadening the show's focus to Navarro's rival, Trinity Valley Community College. The nine new episodes will build to the 2021 National Cheerleading Championship in Daytona, spotlighting familiar faces and new contenders alike.

"I am a huge believer in the power of stories and telling them honestly. I believe the story is going to ultimately be the best version of itself when you are honoring what is true, and you're not running from it," series creator and director Greg Whiteley said in a statement. "This season covers events as they unfolded, beginning in January 2020 through April 2021, following Navarro College and their rival Trinity Valley Community College on their journeys to the national championship. The new episodes also tackle extremely difficult moments, including the impact of COVID-19 and criminal charges against one of Navarro's former team members. It was inspiring, heartbreaking, sometimes frustrating, and ultimately moving to be a part of their lives."

Cheer season 2 will arrive on Netflix Jan. 12. You can watch the trailer below.

