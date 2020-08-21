Netflix cancels The Society and I Am Not Okay With This amid coronavirus complications

It's the end for two young-adult series at Netflix.

The streamer has canceled planned sophomore seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This, which premiered in May of last year and February of this year, respectively.

The Society was renewed for a second season last July, while I Am Not Okay With This had been greenlit for a second season (though not announced) and scripts were written.

EW has learned that while Netflix executives were pleased with the performance of both shows, the uncertainty around production dates, balancing the needs and availabilities of a large cast (in the case of The Society), and unexpected budget increases due to the coronavirus pandemic contributed to the decisions.

"We've made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This," Netflix said in a statement. "We're disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts, and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world."

The Society, which starred Kathryn Newton, Kristine Froseth, Jack Mulhern, Alex Fitzalan, Sean Berdy, and many others, was a modern take on Lord of the Flies. It followed a group of teens who must fend for themselves and create their own version of society when they mysteriously find themselves in a facsimile of their New England town with no trace of their parents or families.

Based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel of the same name, I Am Not Okay With This starred Sophia Lillis as a 17-year-old girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, family, sexuality, and her budding telekinetic powers.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

