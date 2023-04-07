Netflix cancels Sex/Life after 2 seasons

Netflix is abstaining from more Sex/Life.

The risqué drama starring Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, and Adam Demos has been cancelled after two seasons, a Netflix spokesperson confirmed to EW. According to the streamer's rep, the second season delivered a happy ending for the key characters, allowing the show to conclude in a satisfying way for viewers.

Sarah Shahi on 'Sex/Life' Sarah Shahi on 'Sex/Life' | Credit: Netflix

Sex/Life was created by Stacy Rukeyser and was inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton. For two seasons, the series followed Billie (Shahi), a housewife struggling to remain satisfied as a devoted spouse to her husband (Vogel) while being plagued with wild memories of an old fling (Demos). The first season became a viral hit thanks to a full-frontal shower scene featuring Demos, which was watched by about 67 million households.

The second season also made headlines, but for reasons a lot less sexy. Shahi recently spoke out about her struggles filming season 2 during an appearance on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat. "I'm not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show," Shahi said. "It became a much different thing for me, and I'm not afraid to say that... I struggled with the material. I just felt the thing that it had the first season — I mean, I'm never going to work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can't lie. And it was definitely a challenge."

Shahi also criticized how she and her real-life significant other Demos barely had any scenes together in season 2, noting how much she liked their storylines and working with him. "He's like, in 60 seconds of the entire thing," she said. "I never saw him." The actress also took issue with the writing, calling some of the season 2 storylines "gimmicky."

"There were other things that I just felt I couldn't get behind, and it was just challenging," Shahi added. "But that's part of what I do. I'm not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I'm not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that's my job, to make it believable."

