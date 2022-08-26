Netflix cancels Resident Evil after one season

It's game over for Netflix's Resident Evil TV series.

EW has confirmed that Netflix has chosen not to order a second season of the horror show, which is set in the same world as the popular video games. The cancellation comes a little over a month after the show's premiere on July 14.

Showrunner Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) created the eight-episode series, which picks up in 2036, 14 years after a dangerous virus spread across the globe and turned its infected into zombified monsters. The show focuses on Jade Wesker (played by Ella Balinska as an adult and Tamara Smart as a teenager), as she fights to survive in a post-apocalyptic world. Lance Reddick also stars as her father Albert Wesker, with Siena Agudong as her sister Billie. The cast also includes Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gosatti, and Turlough Convery.

RESIDENT EVIL. (L to R) ELLA BALINKSA as JADE, ELLA BALINSKA as JADE in RESIDENT EVIL. Cr. MARCOS CRUZ/NETFLIX © 2021 Ella Balinska in 'Resident Evil' | Credit: MARCOS CRUZ/NETFLIX

The Resident Evil games have long been fodder for adaptation, beginning with the Milla Jovovich film franchise and most recently with the Kaya Scodelario-starring film reboot, Welcome to Raccoon City, in 2021. Netflix also released the animated TV series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness in 2021. Earlier this year, Dabb told reporters that his goal for the live-action series was to tell a multi-season story set in the same world as the games, eventually bringing in familiar mythology from games like the recent Resident Evil: Village.

But Resident Evil was met with mixed reviews, and it currently holds a 55 percent critics' rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Per Deadline, which first reported news of the cancellation, the show debuted as Netflix's second biggest show of the week, behind only Stranger Things, but it quickly fell off the charts after only few weeks.