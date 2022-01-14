Netflix cancels Gentefied after two seasons

The critically acclaimed series is the latest Latinx show to get the ax by the streamer.

Looks like the Morales family will have to find a new home.

After two seasons, Netflix has canceled Gentefied, a dramedy set in Los Angeles following the story of a Mexican-American family dealing with upheavals in their neighborhood and community. The show starred Karrie Martin, J.J. Soria, Carlos Santos, and Joaquín Cosío as members of the Morales family.

Netflix confirmed the cancellation to EW but did not offer any further comment.

Executive produced by America Ferrera and created by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez, Gentefied premiered in February 2020 with its second, now final, season arriving on the streamer back in November of last year.

Though Netflix is notoriously cagey around viewership, the show's second season never managed to crack the top 10, despite having near universal acclaim from critics.

"I always had a feeling that it would transcend that core audience, that people would enjoy these relationships, this family, the comedy, the style," Ferrera told EW on Gentefied's appeal ahead of the second season. "And I, from my own experience, have received so much feedback from people who are not Latinx, who love the show, love the characters, and are excited to see more."

Gentefied is the latest Latinx series to be canceled by the streamer. Previous Latinx-helmed shows that have been canceled by Netflix include the critically acclaimed One Day at a Time in 2019, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia in 2020, and Mr. Iglesias in 2021.

Ferrera, however, will return to Netflix as a director with the original film I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, an adaptation of Erika Sánchez's popular YA novel, which she is working on with Chavez from Gentefied.

