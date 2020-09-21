Netflix cancels The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance after one season

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance type TV Show network Netflix

Less than a week after The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance won an Emmy for Oustanding Children's Program, EW has confirmed that Netflix has canceled the puppet fantasy show based on the beloved cult film by Jim Henson and Frank Oz.

The first season of Age of Resistance, which debuted on Netflix last August, boasted a star-studded voice cast that included Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Hamill, and Jason Isaacs. Whereas The Dark Crystal film was set in a ravaged land called Thra, where only a few Gelflings remained to try and repair the Dark Crystal that powered their planet, Age of Resistance was set years before, when Gelfling society was still thriving and the evil Skesis were only just beginning to ruin the crystal and planet. The series ended on a cliffhanger that will now go unresolved.

“We can confirm that there will not be an additional season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," executive producer Lisa Henson said in a statement. "We know fans are eager to learn how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll look for ways to tell that story in the future. Our company has a legacy of creating rich and complex worlds that require technical innovation, artistic excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our history also includes productions that are enduring, often finding and growing their audience over time and proving again and again that fantasy and science fiction genres reflect eternal messages and truths that are always relevant. We are so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to realize this ambitious series; we are deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has received from fans, critics, and our peers, most recently receiving an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Program.”

Every episode of the series was directed by Louis Leterrier. The complicated puppetry used to make the show was detailed in a behind-the-scenes documentary, The Crystal Calls.

"We are grateful to the master artists at The Jim Henson Company for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for fans around the world,” Netflix representatives said in a statement. “We're thankful to the executive producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who also directed all episodes, as well as the writers, cast, and crew for their outstanding work and thrilled they were recognized with the Emmy this weekend."

Related content: