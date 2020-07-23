Netflix canceled plans for prank show with Chris D'Elia after sexual misconduct allegations

Netflix scrapped plans for a prank show featuring comedians Chris D'Elia and Bryan Callen in light of the sexual misconduct allegations against D'Elia that emerged last month, a spokesperson for the streamer confirmed to EW.

Numerous women spoke out on social media and in a Los Angeles Times story in June accusing the comedian of acting inappropriately toward them. Many claimed D'Elia sexually harassed and solicited nude photos from them, with some saying they were as young as 16 at the time. D'Elia has denied the allegations, saying he has "never knowingly pursued any underage women."

The Netflix show, which had not yet begun production when the allegations emerged, would have followed real-life friends D'Elia and Callen with a focus on their love of pulling pranks. Netflix made the decision to cancel the show in the days following the initial accusations.

Representatives for Callen did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment; however, the comedian, who has appeared on ABC's The Goldbergs and starred in its spin-off Schooled, spoke about the allegations against D'Elia on his podcast The Fighter and the Kid.

"I always knew Chris as a ladies' man; I have never seen or heard of him doing anything illegal," Callen said. "Right now I have to believe that, because he’s still a friend....I just think it's an impossible situation, and I'm just at a loss. I'm praying that what I'm hearing isn't true." He added that the situation was "like watching someone die."

D'Elia has been dropped by his representatives since the accusations surfaced. Comedy Central, Hulu, and Amazon Prime also removed an episode of Workaholics guest-starring D'Elia as a child molester from their streaming platforms. Three of his stand-up comedy specials currently remain available to watch on Netflix, as does season 2 of You, in which he played a stalker and murderer of women.