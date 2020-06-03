Netflix's black-created sketch show Astronomy Club canceled after one season

Netflix's black-created sketch show Astronomy Club has not been renewed for a season 2. The news was announced in a post from the show's official Twitter account.

"Seems like a good time to mention #AstronomyClub was sadly not renewed by @Netflix," the statement reads. "Thank you to all the fans who watched! Hoping that more black artists & comedians are given the platform to have voices in the future," the post reads.

The show premiered on Netflix last December from the minds of the first all-black sketch team of the Upright Citizens Brigade. The fictionalized show centered on eight strangers sharing a house with sketches cut in between their banter. The cast included Jonathan Braylock, Shawtane Bowen, Ray Cordova, Caroline Martin, Jerah Milligan, Monique Moses, Keisha Zollar, and James III.

The show currently has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 8 critic reviews. Boston Globe critic Isaac Feldberg's review of the show at the time wrote that it "raises the bar for sketch comedy on Netflix." "Sharp pop-culture commentary, escalating punchlines, and versatile performances are in steady supply across this series, which offers the first all-black troupe from New York’s Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre their biggest showcase to date," the review continues.

Braylock and others from the show reassured their followers on social media after news broke of the cancellation that they are not giving up hope for their show's future.

"We definitely have a lot more in the tank," Braylock wrote. "@ClubAstronomy doesn't HAVE to be done!"

Braylock wrote that in response to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Phil Lord, who encouraged them to look for a new distributor.

Netflix had no comment on the cancellation. A source familiar with the decision said the news of the cancellation was shared to the Astronomy Club team back in February.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which moves decision-makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality.