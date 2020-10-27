Netflix announces an Assassin's Creed live-action TV drama series

Netflix is teaming with Ubisoft to develop at least one live-action series based on the hit videogame franchise Assassin's Creed.

The "first series" is described as an "epic, genre-bending live-action adaptation" that's currently searching for a showrunner.

“From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct [intellectual property] and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy," said Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix.

The action-adventure stealth game franchise launched in 2007 and has since sold more than 155 million games worldwide. The game depicts an ancient world struggle between the Assassins and their power-hunger rivals the Templars, and weave its drama through historical events and figures. There have been 11 games in the series, most recently Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Netflix and Ubisoft were previously announced as in talks to make a TV series based on the game in November 2016. But the next month, a live-action Assassin's Creed movie starring Michael Fassbender was released and was poorly received by moviegoers and at the box office, likely scuttling the talks.