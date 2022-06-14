Young-hee awaits: Netflix greenlights Squid Game reality competition series

Netflix has greenlit a Squid Game reality competition series. Yes, really.

The streamer will bring the global phenomenon to life with Squid Game: The Challenge, allowing 456 real players to compete through a series of games inspired by the award-winning show (plus some surprise new additions) for the ultimate reward: $4.56 million. Contestants' characters, alliances, and strategies will be put to the test as competitors are eliminated around them.

The stakes are high, but not quite as deadly as the series — the most gruesome fate will be returning home empty-handed. Killer doll Young-hee awaits, as recruitment is now open at SquidGameCasting.com. Front Man is on the search for English-language speakers from around the world to take part in the competition. The 10-episode series will be filmed in the U.K.

Studio Lambert's Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland will executive produce alongside The Garden's John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown. Brandon Riegg, Netflix's VP of unscripted and documentary series, said fans of the series are in for a "fascinating and unpredictable journey" in a statement.

"Squid Game took the world by storm with director Hwang [Dong-Hyuk]'s captivating story and iconic imagery," Riegg said. "We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment. Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."

The news comes a few days after Netflix officially confirmed season 2 of the series. The streamer released a brief teaser and message from Hwang, who verified the return of Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). He also teased the introduction of a deadly new character: Cheol-su, boyfriend of Young-hee. "The man in the suit with ddakji might be back," the creator teased, adding, "Join us once more for a whole new round."

Watch the teaser for Squid Game: The Challenge above.

