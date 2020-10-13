Netflix gets rid of 30-day free trials for new U.S. subscribers

The streamer will explore "different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members."

Netflix is no longer offering free 30-day trial subscriptions to new users in the United States, a spokesperson for the streaming service confirmed to EW.

The 30-day promo had long been used to attract new subscribers to the platform. Now, Netflix is "looking at different marketing promotions in the U.S. to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience," per a company statement.

Netflix's online help center reiterates, "Free trials are not available, but you can still sign up and take advantage of all Netflix has to offer. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn't for you."

Disney+ made a similar move earlier this year, ahead of the release of Hamilton. It used to have a seven-day free trial.

Netflix's decision to end its free trial promotions, with which it started experimenting in other countries two years ago, comes at a time when other streaming services are still employing the method to grow their subscriber bases.

Some ways to compensate for the free trial strategy to attract new users in other countries include an "Upgrade on Us" plan, which offers subscribers a comped month of the next plan above their current one. For example, a user with a basic Netflix subscription would experience the perks of a standard subscription for a month with no added charge.

Another promo, which American viewers have already seen, involves making certain premium programming free to watch for non-subscribers. This past summer, those titles including Netflix's slate of Black Lives Matter programming, while some of those films and shows also lived for free on YouTube.