NeNe Leakes says her husband Gregg 'is transitioning to the other side' amid cancer battle

The Real Housewives of Atlanta type TV Show network Bravo genre Reality

Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes has revealed that her husband Gregg is nearing the final stage of his battle with cancer.

On Saturday, Leakes told guests at her Atlanta lounge, The Linnethia, "My husband is transitioning to the other side."

Leakes, 53, made her comments after people in the crowd chastised her for not wishing a patron a happy birthday. She was at the lounge with her son and asked for respect and love during a time when their family is hurting.

"You don't know what we're dealing with right now," she said in a recording of her Saturday appearance. "When people approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday,' my husband is at home dying. I don't want to say 'happy birthday.'"

On Sunday evening, Leakes posted a graphic on Instagram stating "BROKEN," with praying hands and broken heart emojis.

Gregg Leakes, 67, was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2018. Although he went into remission the following year, the cancer returned. In June, Leakes shared that her husband was undergoing surgery, and he remained hospitalized for six weeks afterward.

Leakes was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and appeared on Fox's Glee and NBC's The New Normal. She is also a Broadway star, having appeared as Madame in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago.

The couple married in 1997, split in 2011, and remarried in 2013. Gregg Leakes is a real estate investor and reality television personality.

Related content: