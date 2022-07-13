Co-created by Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris) comes a rom com for gay men of a certain age ... featuring Marcia Gay Harden, naturally.

Neil Patrick Harris is figuring out d--- pics after boyfriend of 17 years dumps him in first Uncoupled trailer

Any gay man who's single in New York knows that it's a particular circle of hell, made all the worse by any number of factors, age being one of them.

So imagine you're happily coupled, or so you think, and after 17 years, your partner walks out on you with barely a "Bye, Gay." That's the premise of Neil Patrick Harris' new rom com Uncoupled from co-creators Darren Stein (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family).

Uncoupled. Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 101 of Uncoupled. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Neil Patrick Harris and his sad, newly single eyebrows in 'Uncoupled' | Credit: Netflix

Harris is Michael Lawson, a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with Tuc Watkins' Colin.

But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, leaving Michael completely blindsided, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

Uncoupled. (L to R) Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, Tisha Campbell as Suzanne Prentiss in episode 102 of Uncoupled. Cr. Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022 Neil Patrick Harris getting the business from Tisha Campbell in 'Uncoupled' | Credit: Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Luckily, Michael's got his best gal pal Suzanne (the perennially fabulous Tisha Campbell), haughty and haute client Claire (Oscar-winner, and don't you forget it, Marcia Gay Harden) who's also going through a divorce. Besties Billy (Emerson Brooks) and Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas) are also along for the bumpy ride into dating and d--- pics.

"You need a d--- pic. You won't get anywhere on this without one," Stanley advises Michael, referencing an app (that looks a lot like Grindr ... I'm told). Cut to NPH naked in a public locker room (which is a choice) trying to get the right angle on his Doogie Howser.

As you can tell by Harden's smug, Oscar-winning face, we're having fun.

Uncoupled. Marcia Gay Harden as Claire Lewis in episode 101 of Uncoupled. Cr. Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022 Marcia Gay Harden being rich and unbothered in 'Uncoupled' | Credit: Sarah Shatz/Netflix

"We are so excited to share our series Uncoupled," Star and Richman said in a statement. "It is a passion project for both of us, one that has given us the opportunity to write a bittersweet romantic comedy from the perspective of a gay man."

Uncoupled. (L to R) Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, Emerson Brooks as Billy Jackson in episode 101 of Uncoupled. Cr. Sarah Shatz/Netflix © 2022 Brooks Ashmanskas (left), Neil Patrick Harris, and Emerson Brooks serving 'chic, monied bomosexual' in 'Uncoupled' | Credit: Sarah Shatz/Netflix

"And while the world is specific, we believe the themes of love, loss, and reinvention will be relatable to everyone," they continued. "We are especially proud of our fine cast, led by the incomparable Neil Patrick Harris, who gives a performance that is both hilarious and heartbreaking."

Uncoupled. (L to R) Gilles Marini as Paolo, Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson in episode 103 of Uncoupled. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Guest star Gilles Marini and Neil Patrick Harris post-coitus in 'Uncoupled' | Credit: Netflix

What can we say, between Fire Island, Bros, and now Uncoupled, it's the summer of the gay rom com! Somewhere, in some other plane of existence, Rupert Everett's scene-stealing (yet Oscar-less) George Downes from My Best Friend's Wedding is saying a little prayer for all of us.

Below, check out the trailer for Uncoupled, premiering on Netflix July 29.

