Neil Patrick Harris got final approval of his Uncoupled character's dick pic: 'I'm proud of what I'm packing'

Neil Patrick Harris takes a hands-on approach where it matters.

Specifically, the actor had the final say on which penis would be used for a dick pic that plays an, ahem, large role in his upcoming Netflix show, Uncoupled.

"Not only did I get approval," Harris said at the show's premiere event this week, "I was asked to choose said dick, which is harder than you think, no pun intended."

Neil Patrick Harris poses at the Opening Night Gala for the Encores production of "Into The Woods" at New York City Center on May 4, 2022 in New York City. Neil Patrick Harris | Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

In Uncoupled, the 49-year-old star plays a newly single gay real estate broker facing the modern dating scene after 17 years of coupledom. One of the challenges his character Michael is forced to navigate is creating an eye-catching dating profile.

In the show, Michael's friend Stanley (Brooks Ashmanskas) warns him that his profile will fall short without complete transparency. "You need a dick pic. You won't get anywhere on this without one," Stanley says. So Michael strips in a public locker room and tries to find the best vantage point.

The show, from Darren Star (Sex and the City, Emily in Paris) and Jeffrey Richman (Modern Family), doesn't pussyfoot around when it comes to displaying Michael's photographic efforts, so the search for the perfect peen was on.

At the event on Tuesday, Harris told Page Six that the first option, "a flaccid latex phallus that was left in my dressing room," didn't pass the vibe check.

"It was not okay because I'm more proud of Michael's member than something that is mass-produced, that you can purchase online," he said.

To properly capture the magic, Harris diligently applied himself and began researching. "We started looking through photos of people who have taken pics of their dongs in locker rooms," he said. "And you had to find the right angle and girth and manscapery."

In the end, he was satisfied. "I think we found the right mix," he said. "I'm proud of what I'm packing downstairs."

Uncoupled also stars Tuc Watkins as Michael's ex-boyfriend Colin, Tisha Campbell as his bestie Suzanne, and Marcia Gay Harden as one of Michael's haughty clients, who's also going through a breakup.

"It is a passion project for both of us, one that has given us the opportunity to write a bittersweet romantic comedy from the perspective of a gay man," King and Richman said in a statement. "While the world is specific, we believe the themes of love, loss, and reinvention will be relatable to everyone."

EW critic Kristen Baldwin gave the stylish, easy-to-digest rom-com a B+. Read her full review here.

All eight episodes of Uncoupled will be available to stream July 29 on Netflix.

