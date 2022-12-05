Neil Gaiman confirms Delirium is coming in The Sandman season 2

The next installment looks set to adapt the Season of Mists storyline, which begins with a family reunion.

Now that we know another season of The Sandman is coming to Netflix, we're starting to get a picture of what (and who) we can expect to see when the dark fantasy series returns. The Sandman co-creator Neil Gaiman announced in a video shown at the 2022 Comic Con Experience in Brazil that the fan-favorite character Delirium will be arriving in season 2.

"We have things coming for you in season 2," Gaiman said in the video. "We have more members of the Endless coming, including the youngest member of the Endless. Don't tell anybody, but it's Delirium! There will be butterflies, there will be balloons, there will be magic, there will be chicken and telephone flavored ice cream."

Based on the acclaimed comic series of the same name created by Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, The Sandman is a story about Dream (Tom Sturridge), the personification of stories and dreams. After being imprisoned for decades by human sorcerers, Dream spent season 1 retrieving his lost artifacts of power and restoring his kingdom.

Dream is part of a family called the Endless, who each represent an elemental aspect of human consciousness and whose names all start with the letter D. Season 1 introduced viewers to big sister Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), as well as the twins Desire (Mason Alexander Park) and Despair (Donna Preston). That leaves three still to come on screen: Destiny, Delirium, and Destruction. The latter has already been obliquely referred to as "the prodigal" since he left the family some time before the series begins.

The final moments of the season 1 finale saw Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) scheming against Dream after being humiliated during the protagonist's earlier excursion to Hell. That sets the stage for the Season of Mists story in the fourth volume of The Sandman comic. Season of Mists actually begins with an Endless family dinner, which marks Delirium's first appearance in the comic. It stands to reason that a similar scene will take place in the show that could introduce both her and Destiny (but not Destruction, not yet anyway).

Delirium is often depicted as a petite young woman with colorful hair and ratty clothes. With dominion over psychosis and hallucination, she often acts charmingly flighty herself. Aspiring actors who think they can fit that description might be tempted to follow to follow Park's example and tweet directly at Gaiman about their interest in the role, but be advised that he's already being flooded with such tweets.

"I'm getting deluged by people who would like to play Delirium in Season 2 of Sandman," Gaiman tweeted in November. "We haven't started casting yet. Lucinda Syson is the Sandman casting director. I'm not going to look at anyone who doesn't come through her, I'm afraid."

No date has yet been announced for the next installment of The Sandman, but fans now know a bit of what they can look forward to.

