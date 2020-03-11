Netflix renews Queer Eye for season 6 — and they're already filming in Texas!

Queer Eye type TV Show network Netflix genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Queer Eye is taking over the Lone Star State.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced the Fab Five will officially return to the streaming platform for season 6, and they've already started filming in Texas. Production kicked off this week in Austin.

Of course, fans are still eagerly awaiting season 5, which will launch globally this summer on Netflix. It was filmed in Philadelphia in 2019.

The team shared the announcement with fans on Instagram, writing, "Grab a Texas-sized box of tissues y’all because the Fab 5 just arrived in the Lone Star State to film Queer Eye Season 6! 🤠🌵(oh and P.S. Queer Eye Season 5 is coming real soon✨)."

In 2018, the rebooted Queer Eye premiered on Netflix to global acclaim, introducing the world to the new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion).

"The new Queer Eye is as joyful, positive, moving, and funny as the original — but it also feels bigger, more emotionally ambitious," EW TV Critic Kristen Baldwin said of the reboot.

The Fab Five have been keeping busy in the meanwhile with France launching his own Netflix series Next in Fashion, Brown appearing on Dancing With the Stars and Freeform's The Thing About Harry, and Van Ness publishing a memoir and going on tour.

Last June, Netflix renewed the series for seasons 4 and 5, in Kansas City and Philadelphia respectively. Season 4 premiered on Netflix last July and 5 is still to come this summer.

Related content: