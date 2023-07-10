The actor also says his version of the character will show off the Doctor's "sick wardrobe."

Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa teases that his Time Lord 'hides loneliness with humor'

New Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa has teased that his version of the titular Time Lord will be lonely, but funny.

"My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable," the Sex Education actor said in a new interview with Rolling Stone U.K. "He hides it with humor, but he's lonely. I can't say much more than that; I don't want to spoil anything. But he's also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up."

Gatwa also talked about the wardrobe his Doctor will wear on the time-travel series, whose showrunner is Russell T Davies.

"The day Russell invited me to meet everybody, they asked me what sort of costume I wanted," Gatwa recalled. "I showed them this Ralph Lauren collection that was in partnership with Historically Black Colleges in America. I love those pieces, they're so preppy and so Black. But then they asked what else, because they'd been thinking about lots of outfits, almost a different one each week. Which is new! I love it. The Doctor has travelled all of time and space; they're going to have a sick wardrobe."

'Doctor Who' star Ncuti Gatwa 'Doctor Who' star Ncuti Gatwa | Credit: BBC

The actor compared his Fifteenth Doctor's interest in clothes to that of the third version of the character, portrayed by Jon Pertwee in the early '70s.

"I love Jon Pertwee, the Third Doctor's, outfits," Gatwa said. "Lovely velvet jackets and frilly shirts. I feel a connection to him, our Doctors are the only two who dress like sluts."

Doctor Who will return in November with a trio of 60th-anniversary special episodes starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate. After that, Tennant and Tate will hand off to Gatwa and costar Millie Gibson. Gatwa's first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor will air over the Christmas holiday season.

Gatwa will next been seen alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the Greta Gerwig-directed comedy Barbie, which hits theaters July 21.

"One of the best nights of my life was when Margot took all the Barbies and all the Kens out in London to see Magic Mike Live," Gatwa told Rolling Stone U.K. "That was… I don't know how I made it through any filming in the week after, my voice was gone from screaming so much. The videos in the group chat the next morning were the best. Greta Gerwig's assistant was pulled up on stage and given a lap dance and Greta was screaming in delight. Afterwards, we went and danced our hearts out. Margot is a very, very good party host. She's queen of the vibes."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: