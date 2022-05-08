Ncuti Gatwa says it was hard to keep Doctor Who casting news under wraps: 'I've got a very big mouth'

Ncuti Gatwa has revealed that he struggled to keep secret the news that he had been cast as the new star of Doctor Who. On Sunday, the BBC announced that the Sex Education actor will replace Jodie Whittaker in the role of the show's titular two-hearted alien.

"I've known since about February this year, so it's been tricky trying keep this under wraps, because I've got a very big mouth," Gatwa told the BBC after the announcement was made. "It feels amazing, it feels really amazing. It's a true honor, this role is an institution, and is so iconic, and it means a lot to so many people including myself, and so it means everyone feels seen as well, so that everyone can enjoy it. So I feel very grateful to have had the baton handed over and I'm going to try to do my best."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Ncuti Gatwa attends the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Ncuti Gatwa says it was hard to keep 'Doctor Who' casting news under wraps | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Gatwa was speaking on the red carpet of this year's BAFTA TV Awards at which he was nominated in the category of Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for his performance in Sex Education.

Asked about how he will play the Doctor and whether he would model his portrayal on any of the previous versions of the time traveler, Gatwa replied, "I'm definitely going to do my own thing. I mean they're all amazing. You can't pick. You cannot pick."

New Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies was also present at Sunday's BAFTA TV Awards where his show It's a Sin was nominated for multiple awards.

"It was the most blazing audition," Davies said, explaining why he had chosen Gatwa to play the Doctor. "It was our last audition. It was our very last one. We thought we had someone and then in he came and stole it."

Whittaker's departure from the Time Lord role was announced last July; her final appearance will air later this year.

"I've shot my version of regen, and it was singularly the most emotional day on set I think I've ever had," Whittaker told EW last year. "It's a really bizarre feeling, because it's the best time I've ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it, so it's a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you're giving yourself stitches — like, 'Why have you done it?' But… it felt right. It was a wonderfully-celebratory-slash-grief-ridden day that I could spend with the family that I'd made. I suppose the best thing about it is that the episodes are still on. So until they're off, I don't have to really get my head around the fact that it's not my part!"

