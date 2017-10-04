NCIS: Where are they now?

NCIS isn't just your average cop show: With more than 400 episodes aired, it's one of the longest-running scripted primetime television series of all time and a staple in the CBS lineup. What started as a JAG spin-off has since spawned its own spin-offs (NCIS: Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Hawai'i, with plans for NCIS: Sydney to air in Australia and stream on Paramount+ in 2023). This military drama–meets–police procedural remains popular with fans largely because of its captivating cast. Here's what the original stars of the hit crime show have been up to since the series premiered in 2003.