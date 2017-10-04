NCIS: Where are they now?
See what the show's original cast members have been up to since 2003.
NCIS (2003–present)
NCIS isn't just your average cop show: With more than 400 episodes aired, it's one of the longest-running scripted primetime television series of all time and a staple in the CBS lineup. What started as a JAG spin-off has since spawned its own spin-offs (NCIS: Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Hawai'i, with plans for NCIS: Sydney to air in Australia and stream on Paramount+ in 2023). This military drama–meets–police procedural remains popular with fans largely because of its captivating cast. Here's what the original stars of the hit crime show have been up to since the series premiered in 2003.
Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs)
Since NCIS debuted in 2003, Harmon has starred as former U.S. Marine Corps scout sniper–turned–special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, and appeared in episodes of NCIS: New Orleans.
Pauly Perrette (Abby Sciuto)
In 2018, it was announced that Perrette would be leaving NCIS after playing the team's forensic scientist for 15 seasons. She also appeared as Abby on spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. Perrette starred on CBS's short-lived series Broke in 2020. She revealed in 2022 that she survived a massive stroke the year prior.
Sasha Alexander (Caitlin Todd)
Since leaving NCIS after the show's third season, the actress went on to notably star on the TNT crime drama Rizzoli & Isles as Dr. Maura Isles from 2010 to 2016. For her role as Isles, Alexander won a People's Choice Award. She also guest-starred on shows like Shameless, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
David McCallum (Dr. Donald Mallard)
McCallum has continued to play the role of NCIS chief medical examiner Ducky since the series premiere.
Michael Weatherly (Anthony DiNozzo)
Weatherly portrayed senior NCIS Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo for 13 seasons. Since his run on the show ended in 2016, he starred as Dr. Jason Bull on the CBS drama Bull. He was accused of sexual harassment by former Bull costar Eliza Dushku in 2018, which led to the show's cancellation in 2022.
Sean Murray (Timothy McGee)
Having guest-starred as computer specialist Timothy McGee in several episodes of NCIS' first season, Murray graduated to the main cast the following year (and remains there). He also appeared in a 2017 episode of NCIS: New Orleans.
Joe Spano (Tobias Fornell)
A recurring character since the first episode, Spano portrays Gibbs' FBI counterpart and longtime friend, T.C. Fornell. His other TV credits since 2003 include The Closer, The Mentalist, and NCIS: New Orleans.