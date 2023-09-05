The first-ever international edition of the popular franchise premieres this fall.

Here's your first look at NCIS: Sydney, because crime exists Down Under too

Crime knows no borders, so the NCIS franchise is going global.

CBS has unveiled a first look at NCIS: Sydney, the Down Under spinoff that will center on a team of U.S. NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police as they're grafted into a multinational task force to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

Premiering Monday, Nov. 13, in the U.S., Sydney will be the first international installment of the NCIS franchise and the fifth series overall. It follows the OG, NCIS (heading into its 21st season), NCIS: Los Angeles (which ran from 2009 to 2023), NCIS: New Orleans (2014-2021), and NCIS: Hawai'i (heading into its third season).

Mavournee Hazel, William McInnes, Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, and Sean Sagar on the set of 'NCIS: Sydney' Mavournee Hazel, William McInnes, Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, and Sean Sagar on the set of 'NCIS: Sydney' | Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

"NCIS is one of the most popular series in the world and we're thrilled to expand this franchise with a uniquely Australian twist," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, in a statement. "With the addition of NCIS: Sydney, our studio and Network footprint continues to grow in this fascinating world that has been a proven winner with viewers on both linear and streaming platforms. Featuring the stunning backdrop of Australia, the new series will incorporate the high-stakes intrigue, humor and camaraderie that have kept fans captivated by the NCIS teams for over two decades."

The addition of NCIS: Sydney to CBS' fall lineup comes amid the dual writers' and actors' strikes, which have virtually shut down TV and film production in Hollywood.

William McInnes, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, and Mavournee Hazel on 'NCIS: Sydney' William McInnes, Sean Sagar, Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, and Mavournee Hazel on 'NCIS: Sydney' | Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

NCIS: Sydney stars Olivia Swann (DC's Legends of Tomorrow) as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey; Todd Lasance (Spartacus: War of the Damned) as her 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey; Sean Sagar (The Covenant) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin) as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel (Halifax: Retribution) as AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson; and William McInnes (The Newsreader) as AFP forensic pathologist Dr Roy Penrose.

The eight-episode first season of NCIS: Sydney premieres Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with episodes streaming the next day on Paramount+. (In Australia, Sydney will launch Nov. 10 on Paramount+.) Check out more first-look photos below.

Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance on 'NCIS: Sydney' Olivia Swann and Todd Lasance on 'NCIS: Sydney' | Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Tuuli Narkle and Sean Sagar on 'NCIS: Sydney' Tuuli Narkle and Sean Sagar on 'NCIS: Sydney' | Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, and Sean Sagar on 'NCIS: Sydney' Tuuli Narkle, Todd Lasance, Olivia Swann, and Sean Sagar on 'NCIS: Sydney' | Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

William McInnes, Todd Lasance, and Olivia Swann on 'NCIS: Sydney' William McInnes, Todd Lasance, and Olivia Swann on 'NCIS: Sydney' | Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

William McInnes, Mavournee Hazel, and Olivia Swann on 'NCIS: Sydney' William McInnes, Mavournee Hazel, and Olivia Swann on 'NCIS: Sydney' | Credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: