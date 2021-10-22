My favorite childhood movie

It's an odd choice, but it stuck with me for a long time. It's called The Fortune Cookie, and I believe it was the first time Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon appeared together. I remember going to see it with my parents when I was 10. I had a lot of questions about it, 'cause at the heart it was about insurance fraud. I kept asking, "Why is he in a wheelchair? Why are people spying on him?" They were saying, "Just be quiet. Watch the movie."