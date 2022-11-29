NCIS seasons, ranked from worst to best

19. Season 18 (2020)

When a show has been on as long as NCIS, there are bound to be some missteps along the way, and season 18 is one that just fell flat with fans. It starts off with the team on the hunt for an opioid drug ring and then chugs along without a major storyline. However, the show's 400th episode, "Everything Starts Somewhere," stands out because it not only reveals the murder case that brought Gibbs' and Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard – played by the great David McCallum – together for the first time many years ago, but Mark Harmon's real-life son Sean plays a younger version of his character.

Keeping things in the family, Harmon's actual wife, Pam Dawber, also joins the cast as journalist Marcie Warren, who helps Gibbs track a serial killer. However, with missteps like Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) locking themselves in abandoned jail cells, this season may leave viewers less than impressed.