NCIS: New Orleans to end with season 7 finale

The case is closed for NCIS: New Orleans.

The procedural drama, which is an offshoot of the popular NCIS franchise, will end with its seventh season finale on Sunday, May 16, on CBS. The show follows Agent Dwayne "King" Pride (Scott Bakula) and his team in the Big Easy as they investigate crimes that affect military personnel.

"It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes," executive producers Christopher Silber and Jan Nash said in a statement. "As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn't be prouder of the work we've done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years."

"Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way," said Bakula, who both stars in and executive-produces the show. "I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years."

In addition to Bakula, the series stars Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell, Chelsea Field, and CCH Pounder. Jan Nash, Christopher Silber, Chad Gomez Creasey¸ Ron McGhee, Stephanie Sengupta, Bakula and Mark Harmon are executive producers for CBS Studios.

"From the start, NCIS: New Orleans was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity," said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, "from the colors and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, NOLA has played a key role on our schedule. We're pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps."

By the end of show's seventh season, it will have produced 155 episodes, which to date have been seen by nearly 23 million viewers.