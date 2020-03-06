NCIS: New Orleans: See The Originals star Charles Michael Davis in new role

Introducing Special Agent Quentin Carter!

Charles Michael Davis of The Originals has officially joined NCIS: New Orleans and EW has the exclusive first look of Sunday's episode. In this sneak peek from the episode titled "The Man in the Red Suit," Davis surprises the team by arriving early ... and sharing his not-so-pleasant thoughts about the office coffee.

The backstory on Davis is that he transferred to the New Orleans office at the request of Pride (Scott Bakula). His cocky character is expected to fill the void left by Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black), who was killed off earlier this season.

Before joining NCIS: New Orleans, Davis appeared on Younger and Chicago P.D. From 2013-18, he played Marcel Gerard on The Originals. He also dated Jo as Dr. Jason Myers on Grey's Anatomy.

Also in Sunday's episode, Pride undergoes special treatment to figure out the man in the mysterious red suit.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

