Learn more about Michele Poulik, the subject of the ending title card to Sunday's episode.

NCIS: Los Angeles returned on Sunday night with its season 13 premiere and also a tribute to one of its own.

At the end of Sunday's episode, "Subject 17," a title card popped up that read: "In loving memory of Michele Poulik whose smile, presence, and laughter, lit up every day."

NCIS: Los Angeles Michele Poulik tribute 'NCIS Los Angeles' pays tribute to Michele Poulik. | Credit: CBS

Michele Poulik was a longtime crew member on the CBS crime drama. She started working on the show as a set designer in 2009 and continued on up until her death on August 2, 2021. Poulik endured a long battle with cancer, but died surrounded by her sister, Janet, friends, and her two dogs, Daisy and LuLa.

After flirting with acting in the last 1980s, Poulik began working in set designing in 1990. She was nominated for an Emmy in 1998 for her work on HBO's From the Earth to the Moon. Other TV credits include The Cleaner and Eli Stone. Poulik's designs were featured on more than 280 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles. Her final credit was the season 12 finale, "A Tale of Two Igors," which aired on May 23, 2021.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

