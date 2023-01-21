NCIS: Los Angeles to end with season 14

The agents of NCIS: Los Angeles are about to close their last case.

CBS announced on Friday that the long-running NCIS spin-off will end after season 14, which currently airs Sundays. The series finale will bow Sunday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement obtained by EW. "It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From day one, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen. We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

“Survival of the Fittest” – When a Marine falls ill during a training mission due to an attack by a genetic weapon, the NCIS must track down the person responsible for unleashing it. Also, Deeks struggles with balancing work and home life when Rosa comes down with the flu, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 20 (10:30-11:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+* Pictured (L-R): Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL COOL J (Special Agent Sam Hanna). Photo: Sara Mally/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Chris O'Donnell and LL COOL J on 'NCIS: Los Angeles' | Credit: Sara Mally/CBS

"I want to thank both the network and studios for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto, and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode," showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. "Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances — thank you for your talent, professionalism, and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."

NCIS: Los Angeles originally premiered on Sept. 22, 2009, and by the end of its run will have aired 322 episodes (including the series finale). The series stars Chris O'Donnell, LL Cool J, Linda Hunt, Daniela Ruah, Eric Christian Olsen, Medalion Rahimi, Caleb Castille, and Gerald McRaney and centers on the NCIS division responsible for apprehending dangerous and elusive criminals who pose a threat to the nation's security. By assuming false identities and utilizing the most advanced technology, this team of highly trained agents goes deep undercover, putting their lives on the line in the field to bring down their targets.

