“The Brat Pack” – NCIS investigates a ring of clever teenage partygoers when a string of break-ins takes place at Marine Base Quantico. While working the case, Special Agent McGee forms a bond with one of the teens, Teagan Fields (Cay Ryan Murray), Monday, May 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star Sean Murray’s daughter guest stars. Pictured: Wilmer Valderrama as Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.; "Legend (Pt. 2)" -- Chris O\'Donnell, left, and LL Cool J of the CBS series NCIS. Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2009 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.; “Stolen Valor” –Tennant and the NCIS team suspect foul play when they investigate a fatal car crash involving a Navy officer who turns out to be an imposter. Also, Whistler finds herself in danger when she goes undercover to learn the truth behind the accident, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI’I, Monday, Oct. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured: Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant. Photo: Karen Neal/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' will join forces for a special TV crossover event. | Credit: Michael Yarish/CBS; Cliff Lipson/CBS; Karen Neal/CBS