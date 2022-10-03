CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

The three-show event is scheduled to air in January.
By Sydney Bucksbaum October 03, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT
NCIS

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!

EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.

'NCIS,' 'NCIS: Los Angeles,' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' will join forces for a special TV crossover event.
| Credit: Michael Yarish/CBS; Cliff Lipson/CBS; Karen Neal/CBS

Fan-favorite agents from each show will team up to solve a case together in a heart-pounding storyline, as they attempt to take down a mysterious and highly trained hitman — with several of their own as his targets.

Expect to see NCIS' Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama, and Brian Dietzen; NCIS: Los Angeles' Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J; and NCIS: Hawai'i's Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Noah Mills in the episodes, among others.

Long-running flagship series NCIS is currently in its milestone 20th season, making it one of the longest-running prime-time dramas on TV. Its two spin-offs, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai'i, are in their 14th season and second season, respectively.

The crossover episodes are currently in production and scheduled to air in January on CBS. Check out the exclusive crossover announcement in the video above.

