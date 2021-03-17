The 'Mork & Mindy' star will recur opposite her husband of 30-plus years on the CBS procedural.

The family on NCIS is about to get real.

EW has learned exclusively that Pam Dawber, the real-life wife of star Mark Harmon, will FINALLY appear on the 18-year-old CBS procedural.

Beginning April 6, she'll play Marcie Warren, described by the show as "a seasoned investigative journalist who uses her savvy wit and down-to-earth people skills to aid in her tireless pursuit of truth."

Image zoom Pam Dawber on CBS' "NCIS." | Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

Believe it or not, this is the first time Dawber has starred opposite her husband (who plays Leroy Gibbs) on the show that he's helped to make a big hit on CBS. She'll recur for four episodes.

Dawber, 69, is best known for her work opposite Robin Williams in the comedy Mork & Mindy. She also starred in My Sister Sam with Rebecca Schaeffer. Her most recent appearance on broadcast TV was in CBS' The Odd Couple in 2016.

Dawber and Harmon married in 1987 and have two children.

Image zoom Mark Harmon and real life wife, Pam Dawber, on CBS' "NCIS." | Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

CBS has yet to announce whether it will pick up NCIS for a 19th season since Harmon's deal is up this year. On Tuesday's installment of the drama, Harmon's character turns in his badge and gun, which could pave the way for the actor returning for only a handful of episodes next season. Stay tuned!

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

