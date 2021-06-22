'NCIS' adds 2 cast members amid speculation that Mark Harmon will limit episodes

The NCIS team is expanding next season.

Gary Cole (The Good Fight) and Katrina Law (Hawaii 5-0) will join the procedural as series regulars, playing FBI Special Agent Alden Park and Special Agent Jessica Knight, respectively.

Insiders say Cole will not replace star Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, though speculation persists that Harmon is looking to scale back his time on a show he helped make a huge worldwide hit. The series has been a mainstay on CBS since 2003.

CBS would not comment on Harmon's status other than to stay he will return to the show for its 19th season.

Gary Cole of NCIS Gary Cole | Credit: CBS

We have no additional information on Cole's character, but Law's role is described as "a formidable REACT (Regional Enforcement Action Capabilities Training Team) agent who specializes in hostage negotiations and handles daily high-risk operations with skill and precision. Sharp, athletic, and tough, she is fiercely tenacious and with a wry sense of humor." Before joining NCIS, Law played the lead in Crown Media's A Family Through Christmas.

Katrina Law from NCIS Katrina Law

"We haven't shot a single frame quite yet, but with the addition of Gary Cole and Katrina Law to the cast, this is already shaping up to be one of the best seasons yet," said executive producer and showrunner Steven D. Binder in a statement. "Going into season 19, we are excited to have new characters and stories to tell that adds to and reenergizes the world we've come to love over the 400-plus episodes."

Besides Harmon, season 19 will feature veterans Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, Rocky Carroll, and David McCallum.