NBC unveils fall 2020 schedule with an emphasis on 'stability'

Following CBS's lead, NBC is betting on a return to some form of normalcy in time for the fall TV season.

Other new shows, such as Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson and Kenan Thompson vehicle Kenan, are planned to debut later in the 2020-21 season.

NBC Entertainment boss Paul Telegdy highlighted the "stability" of the schedule, again echoing CBS's statement from last month. “Thanks to the ingenuity of our creative teams and our partner studios, NBC has assembled a remarkably stable schedule at a time when stability is called for,” Telegdy said. "With the reopening of the Universal lot for select productions this week, we are confident that our schedule will premiere intact later this fall."

Telegdy also emphasized efforts to increase racial diversity behind the scenes in the coming year. The network plans to fund the hiring of an additional writer for every scripted series in the upcoming season while continuing to implement a long-term plan to address the issue. "We are taking this opportunity to offer all of this season’s showrunners the chance to enrich their team with an additional diverse writer at any level. It is not the solution by any means, but it is something we can do right now to take a positive step," Telegdy said.

Here's the planned schedule:

Monday

8-10 p.m. — The Voice

10-11 p.m. — Manifest

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. — The Voice

9-10 p.m. — This Is Us

10-11 p.m. — New Amsterdam

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — Chicago Med

9-10 p.m. — Chicago Fire

10-11 p.m. — Chicago P.D.

Thursday

8-8:30 p.m. — Superstore

8:30-9 p.m. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-10 p.m. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 p.m. — Law & Order: Organized Crime

Friday

8-9 p.m. — The Blacklist

9-11 p.m. — Dateline NBC

Saturday

8-10 p.m. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 p.m. – Saturday Night Live (encores)

Sunday

7-8:20 p.m. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football