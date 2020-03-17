This Is Us type TV Show network NBC

This Is Us unveils its second-to-last episode of the season on Tuesday night, and it centers on a big if.

How big? What-if-Jack-had-lived big.

In the episode, titled "After the Fire," Randall (Sterling K. Brown) heads back into therapy with the highly perceptive Dr. Leigh (guest star Pamela Adlon). In the hot seat, he imagines how his life would have unfolded if his father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), had actually survived the night of the fateful fire. As it turns out, things would have gone a lot better, with plenty less heartbreak. In the exclusive clip above from the episode, you will peek into a Pearson family gathering, which includes not only Jack but Randall's biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones). And when Rebecca (Mandy Moore) started to falter, Jack was there to work with Randall to help solve this problem.

There's just one hitch: Randall's version of the story is not quite working for Dr. Leigh, who throws a potent penalty flag on her patient. Check it out above.

"After the Fire" airs tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC.

